Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time since baby with daughter Vivian

The supermodel looked great in a cheetah-print one-piece with her 12-year-old daughter, who she had with Tom Brady, and her new boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / Cover-Images

Gisele Bundchen looks fantastic.

Well, Gisele Bundchen always looks fantastic. But a little more than a month since reports first surfaced of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model giving birth to her third child, the first with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, photos surfaced of the happy couple with her 12-year-old daughter Vivian, who she had with ex-husband and NFL QB GOAT Tom Brady, along with Benjamin, 15.

Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

Bundchen, slaying a cheetah-print one-piece and black flowy skirt, was enjoying a warm Miami sun-filled day with her daughter on her boat, while the Jiu-Jitsu instructor Valente appeared to be the captain driving the trio to their destinations.

Bundchen's motorboat is a little more understated than her ex-husband Brady's, now the No. 1 analyst for FOX Sports, who just came off calling his first Super Bowl, who at last report, had been looking to sell his $7 million, 77-foot superyacht, ironically called "Viva La Vida" in honor of the former Victoria's Secret model, which translates into "Live life."

Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen shares a series of messages for her daughter Vivian's 12th birthday, / Photo Credit: Gisele Bündchen on Instagram

No matter the case, Bundchen and Valente are going strong, and it's nice to see the happy couple get some relaxation time away from the baby with her other children.

Even more impressive, they've been able to keep the details of the new baby under wraps.

Vivian Brady, Gisele Bundchen
Feb 5, 2017: Tommy Brady's then-wife Gisele Bundchen and his daughter Vivian Brady celebrate after the New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

