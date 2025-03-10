Tom Brady's ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time since baby with daughter Vivian
Gisele Bundchen looks fantastic.
Well, Gisele Bundchen always looks fantastic. But a little more than a month since reports first surfaced of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model giving birth to her third child, the first with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, photos surfaced of the happy couple with her 12-year-old daughter Vivian, who she had with ex-husband and NFL QB GOAT Tom Brady, along with Benjamin, 15.
RELATED: Joaquim Valente net worth: How much is Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend worth?
Bundchen, slaying a cheetah-print one-piece and black flowy skirt, was enjoying a warm Miami sun-filled day with her daughter on her boat, while the Jiu-Jitsu instructor Valente appeared to be the captain driving the trio to their destinations.
RELATED: Tom Brady's 'ugly' $740k gold watch stirs heated debate with Super Bowl viewers
Bundchen's motorboat is a little more understated than her ex-husband Brady's, now the No. 1 analyst for FOX Sports, who just came off calling his first Super Bowl, who at last report, had been looking to sell his $7 million, 77-foot superyacht, ironically called "Viva La Vida" in honor of the former Victoria's Secret model, which translates into "Live life."
No matter the case, Bundchen and Valente are going strong, and it's nice to see the happy couple get some relaxation time away from the baby with her other children.
Even more impressive, they've been able to keep the details of the new baby under wraps.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
