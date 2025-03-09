The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden Raye

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shares a special moment with her new daughter.

Matt Ryan

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes had some quality time with her oldest kids and then a proud mom moment with her newborn daughter Golden Raye.

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had fun day on Friday with son Bronze, 2, and daughter Sterling, 4, at the Peppa Pig Theme Park where she totally sold out Bronze on social media for his rollercoaster fail. On Saturday, she got emotional watching Sterling dressed up as a chef with her Easy-Bake oven.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

After all the fun with the oldest kids that included an adorable moment with Bronze at the dinner table and licking a lemon, it was feeding time for baby Golden. Mom’s newest workout buddy that she took a gym selfie with is apparently quite the eater. Mom boasted, “My 8 week old Golden girl just chugged 7oz and I could not be more proud 🤣🤣.”

Golden Raye
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While Brittany and Patrick still aren’t showing Golden’s face — and Brittany recently posted they won’t for a while — she’s at least sharing these adorable mom moments.

We got a rare glimpse of Golden with Brittany’s beautiful birthday post to Sterling, and of her little legs previously in a football onesie.

Brittany Mahomes
Golden Raye the day she was born / Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The “proud” parents of three will show Golden in due time, but for now it’s all about these special moments like her crushing feeding time.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

