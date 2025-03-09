Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden Raye
Brittany Mahomes had some quality time with her oldest kids and then a proud mom moment with her newborn daughter Golden Raye.
The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had fun day on Friday with son Bronze, 2, and daughter Sterling, 4, at the Peppa Pig Theme Park where she totally sold out Bronze on social media for his rollercoaster fail. On Saturday, she got emotional watching Sterling dressed up as a chef with her Easy-Bake oven.
After all the fun with the oldest kids that included an adorable moment with Bronze at the dinner table and licking a lemon, it was feeding time for baby Golden. Mom’s newest workout buddy that she took a gym selfie with is apparently quite the eater. Mom boasted, “My 8 week old Golden girl just chugged 7oz and I could not be more proud 🤣🤣.”
While Brittany and Patrick still aren’t showing Golden’s face — and Brittany recently posted they won’t for a while — she’s at least sharing these adorable mom moments.
We got a rare glimpse of Golden with Brittany’s beautiful birthday post to Sterling, and of her little legs previously in a football onesie.
The “proud” parents of three will show Golden in due time, but for now it’s all about these special moments like her crushing feeding time.
