Louis Vuitton bringing luxury flair to medal presentation at Olympics
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are set to begin on Friday, July 26.
As the Paris Games draw closer, we are learning more about the style that will be brought to one of the fashion capitols of the world, and you can expect a lot of luxury in France.
One noticable element will be during the medal presentations throughout the Summer Games.
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is a premium partner of the Paris Olympics and revealed it will provide a Louis Vuitton tray covered in the brand's signature Damier canvas to carry medals to the athletes while they are on the podium.
"We wanted to contribute not just as a creative partner of the Opening Ceremony, but to be present throughout the event including the sporting part, and we found this way to be present that is very discreet and at the same time, paradoxically, very visible," Antoine Arnault, the group’s head of communication, image and environment, said, via WWD.
"I think the trays are beautiful and very Vuitton."
The volunteers presenting the medals to the athletes will be wearing 1920s-inspired outfits.
The unisex uniforms consist of "a polo shirt, loose pants, and a traditional gavroche cap, a nod to the last time Paris hosted the Olympics in 1924, coinciding with the birth of sportswear."
A total of 515 volunteers were selected by the Paris 2024 organizing committee to present the medals.
The Paris Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11.
