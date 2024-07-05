Patrick Mahomes, Brittany flaunt their style at Wimbledon (PHOTOS)
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting in some last-minute R&R before the start of training camp later this month.
On Friday, Mahomes and his wife Brittany pulled up to Wimbledon to take in some Day 5 action at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. The Mahomes' were spotted watching No. 3-seed Carlos Alcaraz, the reigning Wimbledon champion, taking on American Frances Tiafoe, who is the No. 29 seed.
The Mahomes' were stylin' and profilin' as they walked to Center Court for the match.
It's been an eventful start to 2024 for Patrick and Brittany.
Patrick helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their second consecutive Super Bowl title and the team's third in five years. Mahomes has been named the Super Bowl MVP in all three appearances.
Brittany, meanwhile, got the call from SI Swim and was a member of the 2024 rookie class for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
In a few weeks, Patrick will be back on the grind as he joins his teammates for the start of training camp with the team eyeing a potential three-peat.
