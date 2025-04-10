UCLA star Lauren Betts flexes sun-burned, bathing-suit fun poolside with Bruins
Junior Lauren Betts was an absolute monster for the UCLA Bruins this season, leading the team to its first-ever Final Four.
While they got throttled by the eventual champion UConn Huskies in Tampa, Florida, it was a season to remember for Betts and the Bruins. She averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds and earned All-America honors and the Defensive Player of the Year award. After the season she posted a heartfelt note thanking the Bruins family.
Next year, the 6-foot-7 will be joined by her “pretty” sister Sienna, as she called her, who was the McDonald’s All-American Game MVP and is the No. 2 recruit in the country (Lauren was No. 1).
With the season in the rearview mirror, 21-year-old Lauren showed off some fun in the sun with her teammates where it looks like she got a little too much sun.
With the Betts sisters next year, expect the Big Ten Tournament winner UCLA to make another run to the Final Four and possibly beyond. Though, they’ll have to deal with JuJu Watkins coming back and the crosstown rival USC Trojans in what will make for an epic matchup.
For now, Lauren and her teammates can kick back and enjoy their moment in the sun.