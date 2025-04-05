UCLA star Lauren Betts reposts heartfelt note after Bruins’ devastating UConn loss
It's hard to feel good after a season ends in a crushing blowout loss in the Final Four.
Yet for the UCLA Bruins women's basketball team, they should absolutely hold their heads high for making the first Final Four in school history. Especially Lauren Betts, who was one of the big breakout stars of this year's NCAA women's tournament.
The 6-foot-7 Defensive Player of the Year reposted the heartfelt thanks post from the team to Westwood faithful, after their season ended against Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong, and the rest of the UConn Huskies in a game that was unfortunately never close, 85-51.
The 21-year-old Betts had carried her team for much of the tournament, and they were finally exposed by the well-rounded Huskies.
The official UCLA women's basketball handle wrote on Instagram, "Thank you for everything this season, Bruin family. It’s one we’ll never forget 💙💛"
Despite being projected as top five pick (where Bueckers will most likely go No. 1) in the WNBA, the Spanish-born American is returning to UCLA to play with her little sister Sienna, 18, who recently won MVP honors for the McDonald's All-American game and is the No. 2 overall recruit, according to ESPN.
The Betts sisters' mom, Michelle, who was a college volleyball player for Long Beach State, was brought to tears with Sienna shared that she would be wearing Michelle's "16." Dad Andrew, who also attended Long Beach, was drafted in the second round of the NBA by the Charlotte Hornets, but played mostly Europe. Thus why Lauren and Sienna were both born in Spain.
Not to mention little brother Dylan, a freshman in high school, is already 7-foot-2 and will undoubtedly be a top recruit like his older sisters.
So even with the devastating loss, the Betts family has plenty to be thankful for.