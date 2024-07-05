Angel Reese, Nika Muhl trump fashion faux pas with heartfelt support
Imagine showing up to a sick party and being in the exact same outfit as someone else.
That’s what happened to the Chicago Sky’s double-double machine and newly announced WNBA All Star Angel Reese when she showed up in another fantastic fit on July 2 vs. the Atlanta Fever (in which the Sky won 85-77).
For those living under a rock, Reese has been a fashion icon-in-training all season.
Unfortunately, Seattle Storm rookie Nika Muhl had worn the same exact green-jean matching top and bottom June 27 before their game against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The outfit must be good luck because the Storm also prevailed, 89-77.
No offense to Muhl, who most certainly has proven to be extremely stylish throughout the season, but the former Connecticut Huskie barely has gotten much playing time in her rookie campaign. Chi Barbie and her style handlers could be forgiven for missing Muhl’s attire.
Luckily, Reese handled it with absolute class, and Muhl responded in kind.
Bayou Barbie turned Chi Barbie has come a long way in her short tenure in the WNBA. Even rival Caitlin Clark is looking forward to playing with Reese in the WNBA All-Star Game on July 20 in Phoenix against the USA Women's National Team (and their boring new uniforms).
“I don't think I've ever been her teammate before, even with USA Basketball or anything like that,” Clark said. “So, I know people are going to be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everybody else."
Reese likewise is supporting her fellow WNBA peer Muhl. Funny enough, the Sky travel to Seattle to take on the Storm on Friday night.
Now wouldn’t it be something if the fashion duo showed up together in another matching ensemble.