SI

Angel Reese Named Rookie of the Month After Record-Breaking June

Reese has wasted no time in making her imprint on the W.

Liam McKeone

Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against the Indiana Fever during the second half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) drives to the basket against the Indiana Fever during the second half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Angel Reese's incredible stretch of play over the last few weeks has been recognized by the WNBA.

On Tuesday, the league announced the Chicago Sky standout had been named Rookie of the Month after a terrific June. Reese averaged a double-double over 11 games, posting 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. In the process, the LSU product broke Candace Parker's record for most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie with 10 straight.

It's safe to say Reese has found her footing, mere months after she was drafted seventh by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. On top of all those remarkable statistics from June, she leads the entire league in rebounding on the season at 11.4 boards per contest.

Unfortunately Reese's personal succcess has not correlated to wins. Chicago sits at 6–11 on the year so far, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. But at the pace she's figured out the speed of professional play, it would be no surprise if she puts the Sky to a better winning pace as the season goes on.

Published
Liam McKeone

LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a Senior Writer for the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. In addition to his role as a writer, he collaborates with other teams across Minute Media to help define his team’s content strategy. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in 2024, Liam worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, Liam is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books, and video games. Liam has been a member of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) since 2020.

Home/WNBA