Angel Reese Named Rookie of the Month After Record-Breaking June
Angel Reese's incredible stretch of play over the last few weeks has been recognized by the WNBA.
On Tuesday, the league announced the Chicago Sky standout had been named Rookie of the Month after a terrific June. Reese averaged a double-double over 11 games, posting 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. In the process, the LSU product broke Candace Parker's record for most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie with 10 straight.
It's safe to say Reese has found her footing, mere months after she was drafted seventh by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA draft. On top of all those remarkable statistics from June, she leads the entire league in rebounding on the season at 11.4 boards per contest.
Unfortunately Reese's personal succcess has not correlated to wins. Chicago sits at 6–11 on the year so far, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference. But at the pace she's figured out the speed of professional play, it would be no surprise if she puts the Sky to a better winning pace as the season goes on.