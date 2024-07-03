Caitlin Clark Shared Blunt Reaction to Teaming Up With Angel Reese for All-Star Game
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had an all-too-humble message for fans after her recent WNBA All-Star selection.
To little surprise, Clark, who finished first in fan voting with 700,735 All-Star votes, was named to the WNBA All-Star team for the first time in her career. She’ll be joined by fellow rookie Angel Reese, who is coming off a record-extending 11th double-double for the Chicago Sky.
Clark’s and Reese’s selections mark the first time two rookies have been named WNBA All-Stars in the same season since 2014.
Clark spoke about the special experience of teaming up with her collegiate rival while also making sure the rest of Team WNBA got their flowers, too.
“I don't think I've ever been her teammate before, even with USA Basketball or anything like that,” Clark said on Tuesday. “So, I know people are going to be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everybody else."
Clark continued, “This is a huge accomplishment for everybody on Team USA and everybody on Team WNBA. They all deserve the same praise. I don’t want it to take away from any of that and just be the focal point of All-Star weekend because that’s not fair to them. Honestly, this is something that’s really hard to accomplish ... Just going to soak in the experience ‘ cause you never know if you’re ever going to get back there and it’ll be fun for all of us.”
Clark and Reese’s on-court history dates back to their collegiate days when Clark played for Iowa and Reese played for LSU and Maryland, with Reese memorably beating Clark in the 2023 national title game. In the WNBA, the two rookie sensations have squared off three times this season, with Clark’s Fever leading the series, 2-1. Clark currently leads WNBA rookies with 16.0 points and 7.1 assists while Reese leads the league with 11.4 rebounds per game.
Along with Clark and Reese, the 12-woman Team WNBA roster includes two-time All-Star Aliyah Boston, four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale and nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike. For reference, the WNBA All-Star selection process is made up of a combination of voting from fans (50%), current WNBA players (25%) and a national panel of broadcasters and sportswriters (25%).
Team WNBA will face Team USA, the United States women's Olympic basketball squad, at the 2024 All-Star Game in Phoenix on July 20.