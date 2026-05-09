Angel Reese Struts in All-Business Skirt Suit and Heels for Dream Debut
Angel Reese makes her Atlanta Dream regular-season debut tonight at the Minnesota Lynx. She already had a winning night before she even stepped on the court with her first tunnel fit of the year.
Reese just celebrated her 24th birthday on May 6 where her boyfriend and Orlando Magic star Wendall Carter Jr. went all out for her.
She also made news recently for a jab at her ex Jalen Duren.
Reese’s offseason was an interesting one where she took in some Magic games and rocked fits like this crazy furry one. She also launched a new fashion business endeavor with custom merch.
On April 6, she learned she was traded to Dream after two seasons with the Chicago Sky.
She then caught attention for her bikini shoot afterward.
Reese crushes first Dream fit of season
Now, she’s turning heads in a silver business skirt suit where her walk says it all about how confident she is.
She should be confident on and off the court.
Last season, that double-double machine Reese averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.
Reese and the Dream will travel to Dallas on Tuesday, May 12, to take on the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers. She’ll then make her home debut on Saturday, May 17, vs the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. No doubt, she’ll rock something special in the pregame there as well.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.