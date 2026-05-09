Angel Reese Struts in All-Business Skirt Suit and Heels for Dream Debut

Angel Reese makes her Atlanta Dream regular-season debut tonight at the Minnesota Lynx. She already had a winning night before she even stepped on the court with her first tunnel fit of the year.

Reese just celebrated her 24th birthday on May 6 where her boyfriend and Orlando Magic star Wendall Carter Jr. went all out for her.

How Angel Reese was celebrated on her 24th birthday 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/6OzZUmd8FU — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) May 7, 2026

She also made news recently for a jab at her ex Jalen Duren.

Reese’s offseason was an interesting one where she took in some Magic games and rocked fits like this crazy furry one. She also launched a new fashion business endeavor with custom merch.

On April 6, she learned she was traded to Dream after two seasons with the Chicago Sky.

Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a WNBA preseason game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

She then caught attention for her bikini shoot afterward.

Reese crushes first Dream fit of season

Now, she’s turning heads in a silver business skirt suit where her walk says it all about how confident she is.

She should be confident on and off the court.

Last season, that double-double machine Reese averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Reese and the Dream will travel to Dallas on Tuesday, May 12, to take on the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers. She’ll then make her home debut on Saturday, May 17, vs the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. No doubt, she’ll rock something special in the pregame there as well.

Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before a WNBA preseason game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images