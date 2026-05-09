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Angel Reese Struts in All-Business Skirt Suit and Heels for Dream Debut

The star WNBA player makes a statement with her first fit of the season for Atlanta.
Matt Ryan|
Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before a WNBA preseason game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena.
Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before a WNBA preseason game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Angel Reese makes her Atlanta Dream regular-season debut tonight at the Minnesota Lynx. She already had a winning night before she even stepped on the court with her first tunnel fit of the year.

Reese just celebrated her 24th birthday on May 6 where her boyfriend and Orlando Magic star Wendall Carter Jr. went all out for her.

She also made news recently for a jab at her ex Jalen Duren.

Reese’s offseason was an interesting one where she took in some Magic games and rocked fits like this crazy furry one. She also launched a new fashion business endeavor with custom merch.

On April 6, she learned she was traded to Dream after two seasons with the Chicago Sky.

Angel Rees
Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a WNBA preseason game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

She then caught attention for her bikini shoot afterward.

Reese crushes first Dream fit of season

Now, she’s turning heads in a silver business skirt suit where her walk says it all about how confident she is.

She should be confident on and off the court.

Last season, that double-double machine Reese averaged 14.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

Reese and the Dream will travel to Dallas on Tuesday, May 12, to take on the Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers. She’ll then make her home debut on Saturday, May 17, vs the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. No doubt, she’ll rock something special in the pregame there as well.

Angel Rees
Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) warms up before a WNBA preseason game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
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Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

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