Bill Belichick girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, wishes 'twin' birthday love
Festivities are high for former New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick and girlfriend Jordon Hudson. On Wednesday, April 16, Belichick is celebrating his 73rd birthday, and it appears the couple has been partying it up.
In a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram page, Hudson, 24, is seen drinking cocktails with Belichick — the former manager wearing a simple black and white suit, and Hudson wearing a green dress. The couple poses for photos in front of green foliage, near a cake with a candle design reading “Who gives a s**?,” suggesting that age is merely a number.
“Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my twin flame,” read the post’s caption.
Hudson and Belichick have been romantically linked since 2023. While their age gap has sparked some controversy, the two have become an “it couple” in the sports world.
Earlier this month, the two were spotted at the DuBose House, a luxury hotel owned by University of North Carolina, in Chapel Hill. It appears the two are searching for a permanent home as Belichick is settling into his new role as the Tar Heels’ new head football coach. Said hotel costs up to $450 per night.
As the age-old adage goes, you work hard, you play hard.