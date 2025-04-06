Bill Belichick, girlfriend Jordon Hudson’s ‘bucket list’ photo with legendary rapper
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have certianly been the talk for the North Carolina Tar Heels since the legendary NFL coach took the college job. Even Lil Wayne paid them a visit and posed for an epic photo.
Belichick, 72, was the six-time Super Bowl winning coach for the New England Patriots and will be trying his craft in NCAA next season. He’s also made headlines for dating the now 24-year-old Hudson.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend rocks bathing-suit selfie for beauty pageant training
The two just got back from spring break where Belichick nerded out on a day date to a museum, and then balanced Hudson on his hands and feet on the beach in some epic poses. Hudson also celebrated her 24th birthday with a sweet UNC basketball jersey that was Michael Jordan-worthy.
Being as popular as they are, celebrities like Lil Wayne popping in will happen. Hudson wrote, “I didn’t realize this was a bucket list item until I did 🧁🏄♀️🤷🏽♀️,” before posing with the rapper.
RELATED: Bill Belichick’s girlfriend taunts Falcons fans in couples’ 3-28 troll-smirk selfie
That’s a legend of music with a legend of the game. Epic.
Belichick and the Miss Maine runner-up have been dating for three years. Besides being in charge of his emails, Hudson gets perks like meeting Lil Wayne at UNC.