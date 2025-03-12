Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson flaunts dorkiest UNC computer bag
The age difference between Bill Belichick and his girlfriend Jordon Hudson is common knowledge now. (And if you're living under a rock, it's 48 years.)
The 24-year-old aspiring Miss Maine beauty queen, who was first runner-up last year, is usually quite fashionable, as she was earlier today when she posted a purple-sash fit on her Instagram handle.
RELATED: Bill Belichick falls asleep next to 23-year-old gf Jordon Hudson at UNC game
Then later in the day on her IG Stories, the former college cheerleader posted the dorkiest, and dare we say, 72-year-old man looking North Carolina Tar Heels football computer bag as she was on a flight. To be clear, that's UNC head coach Bill Belichick's age. It's unclear if she's sporting that herself, or if she was stowing her boyfriend's carry-on luggage.
RELATED: Bill Belichick's 24-year-old gf Jordon Hudson rocks red hot look in the snow
Speaking of the six-time Super Bowl champion HC for the New England Patriots, he seems to be loving his college football experience as the top dog, when he can stay awake of course.
"That’s the great thing about being a head coach," Belichick said. "I can coach anybody I want. I can coach the lines, I can yell at the tight ends, yell at the DBs, yell at the kickers. I can go to any group I want and coach them and honestly, that’s the fun part."
His much younger girlfriend is determined to be by his side, dorky UNC computer bags and all.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Gaga MVP: Michael Jordan-obsessed Jalen Hurts spotted having dinner with hero
Mama mia: Brittany Mahomes has ‘proud’ mom moment with 8-week-old Golden
Out-Dunne: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy at last LSU meet
Ahhh: ESPN’s Molly Qerim gets one-word high praise from $100M-man Stephen A.
Supermom: Tom Brady’s ex Gisele Bundchen spotted first time after baby with daughter