Caitlin Clark looks like old-school detective for Fever-Dream WNBA tunnel fit
WNBA season is heating up, and Caitlin Clark has her eyes on the prize. And her pregame fits continue to slay.
RELATED: Jacked Caitlin Clark returns to Iowa in 'Rocky'-like fit for Fever preseason game
On Thursday, May 22, ahead of the Indiana Fever’s game against the Atlanta Dream, the Fever point guard arrived at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, maintaining an air of mystery with her tunnel look. Clark wore a red top with a beige miniskirt and a flowing beige trench coat. The outfit was complete with a pair of cream-colored pumps.
This latest look comes after the season opener this past Saturday, May 17, during which, the Fever beat the Chicago Sky 93-58. The team unfortunately were not the victors in Tuesday night’s game against the Dream, as they just beat the Fever by one point (91-90). Still, Clark and the Fever are maintaining their momentum — as well as effortless style.
This latest look comes after a conversation with Bustle published Wednesday, during which, Clark revealed that attending so many nights of Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” helped Clark step up her fashion game.
“It was helpful in [that] I have good drip now,” said Clark. “I have every sweatshirt and Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ T-shirt in about every color and size. So if anybody needs any, I will let you borrow [one]. But, yeah, I have an option for every outfit. She was kind enough to help me.”
RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Serena Williams shine bright in red at ‘future of women’ NFL Annual Event
Fans can tune into tonight’s game via Prime Video at 7:30 p.m. ET.
