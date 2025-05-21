Caitlin Clark reveals how Taylor Swift helped her 'drip' up her wardrobe
Caitlin Clark has some friends in high places. And some of these friends are helping her step up her fashion game.
In an interview with Bustle published on Wednesday, May 21, the Indiana Fever point guard shared details of her experience during Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed “Eras Tour.” Clark attended multiple dates during the show’s nearly two-year-long run. At each show, Clark purchased new merchandise, which she says proved beneficial for her.
“It was helpful in [that] I have good drip now,” said Clark. “I have every sweatshirt and Taylor Swift ‘Eras’ T-shirt in about every color and size. So if anybody needs any, I will let you borrow [one]. But, yeah, I have an option for every outfit. She was kind enough to help me.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Clark detailed what it was like meeting Swift in person, and hanging out with her at a Kansas City Chiefs game.
“Getting to be there and spend time with her, doing something that I really, really love — you’re sharing a common joy,” Clark said. “I grew up the biggest Chiefs fan, [living] two-and-a-half hours from their stadium. I went to a game every single year growing up. Getting to sit in a box and cheer for the Chiefs with Taylor, that’s on another level. But that’s what’s so beautiful about sports: It brings a lot of people together.”
Clark kicked off her second WNBA season last weekend, during which, she led the Fever to a 93-58 victory against the Chicago Sky. The Fever, unfortunately, did not replicate this victory during Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Dream, who just beat the Fever 91-90. The Fever will once again face the Dream on Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
