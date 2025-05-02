Caitlin Clark trolls Fever teammates Sophie Cunningham, Lexie Hull media day pic
Caitlin Clark is ready to get her sophomore WNBA campaign underway after living up to expectations as the No. 1 pick and winning the league's 2024 Rookie of the Year award.
This year, Clark will have several new teammates after the Indiana Fever were active and aggressive in the offseason to revamp the roster and build a title contender around their superstar guard.
Among the new additions is blonde bombshell Sophie Cunningham, who previously played for the Phoenix Mercury.
During the team's media day, Cunningham and her blonde twin Lexie Hull posed for some photos together which Sophie shared with her 280,000 followers on Instagram. After it went up, Clark was is the comments as she is known to do and cracked a joke at the faux-tanned duo.
"Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies," Clark joked.
We've seen Clark troll Iowa BFF Gabbie Marshall's morning run video on TikTok, and she even got some licks in with another former Hawkeye, Jada Gyamfi, over some glam photos.
That must be how you know she loves you.
During her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19. 2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. She will look to build on that during her sophomore campaign.
Clark and the Fever get the preseason underway on Saturday, May 3, against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. They will officially tip-off the regular season on Saturday, May 17, against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
