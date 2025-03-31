Caitlin Clark, Serena Williams shine bright in red at ‘future of women’ NFL Annual Event
Over the course of the weekend, the legends of the game met up. Beginning Sunday, March 30, the NFL annual meeting kicked off in Palm Beach, Florida, with events set to continue through Wednesday, April 2. During the first day, some of the biggest names in sports linked up for some photo opps, including Serena Williams and Caitlin Clark.
During a seminar, both the tennis legend and the WNBA superstar looked fabulous in red outfits. Clark wore a two piece red business fit, composed of a sleeveless red button-down shirt and flowing red pants. Williams was wearing a lacy red top, covered up with a black coat, and a long black skirt.
Joining them at the event was Eli Manning. Evidently, the name of the panel discussion was “The Changing Face of Sports and Its Impact on the NFL.” Though we don’t know what the discussion entailed, it appeared to be productive.
“Yesterday was a blur and all about the future of women at the @nfl Annual Meeting,” wrote Williams in the caption of an Instagram post.
Clark is gearing up for her second WNBA season. Last year proved promising for Clark, as she earned the coveted WNBA Rookie of the Year honor.
We didn’t need to be at the panel discussion to know that the future of women in sports is bright!