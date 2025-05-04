Jacked Caitlin Clark returns to Iowa in 'Rocky'-like fit for Fever preseason game
Caitlin Clark bulked up this offseason and looked ridiculously jacked in her official Indiana Fever team photos. Now, she returned to Iowa for a game where she starred for the Iowa Hawkeyes in college while wearing a “Rocky”-like fit in her pregame entrance.
The WNBA Rookie of the Year is now in her second season in the league an expectations are sky-high after averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.
Clark, who won many national player of the year awards in her final college season at Iowa and made two consecutive Final Four appearances, previously returned home during the Hawkeyes’ season to have her No. 22 jersey retired while she rocked an unreal custom letterman jacket.
On Sunday she was back, and looking a bit different then college as she definitely has been hitting the weights this offseason as the viral photo below shows.
For a preseason game vs. the Brazilian National Team, Clark and her new physique strolled in Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City while in a fit like she was the boxing character that Sylvester Stallone portrayed in the famous films.
Clark has been seen recently at Indiana Pacers playoff games with boyfriend and Butler Bulldogs assistant coach Connor McCaffrey.
The Fever’s season officially tips off on May 17 vs. the Chicago Sky where “Rocky” Clark will square off vs. Angel Reese yet again.
