Canelo Alvarez’s Wife Fernanda Stands Out at Coachella in Skirt Fit

The stars were out for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. One that stood out with her fit was Mexican boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez’s wife Fernanda Gomez.

Back in September of 2024 while her husband had a bad night in the mega super middleweight title fight vs. Terence Crawford, Gomez was a star with her black dress. She even upstaged actress Sofia Vergara who came into Alvarez’s locker room before the fight to meet the Mexican superstar.

She then has flexed looks like a championship-belt worthy fit and this dress below.

Coachella fit 1

Then it was off to Coachella in Indio, California, where the 29 year old first rocked this leopard-print pants combo where she wrote, “Bieberchella vibes” as Justin Bieber was set to perform that night.

Coachella fit 2

It was this skirt look, however, where she flexed her abs that certainly caught attention at the festival.

Gomez and Alvarez married in 2021 in a lavish ceremony at the Guadalajara Cathedral in Mexico. They now have two daughters together in Maria and Eva.

There was no sign of Canelo himself at Coachella with her.

Maybe she ran into NBA superstar Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha who were there having a good time as well.