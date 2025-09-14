Canelo’s wife Fernanda Gómez turns heads in black stunner for Terence Crawford fight
The celebrities were out in full force for Saturday night’s mega fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Álvarez’s wife Fernanda Gómez certainly stood out on her own.
Álvarez and Gómez arrived together with their oldest daughter María in matching black Amiri fits.
The 35-year-old Álvarez holds a professional record of 62-2-2 and will try and defend his undisputed super middleweight title against Crawford, who is coming up in weight.
RELATED: Who is Canelo Álvarez’s wife Fernanda Gómez?
Canelo looked calm and cool as he strutted in.
While stars like WNBA All-Star Angel Reese wore a head-turning fit and visited Terence Crawford’s locker room before the fight, actress Sofía Vergara paid Álvarez a special visit where he he met her for the first time.
Vergara would also pose with Gómez where Gómez’s black dress may have upstaged Vergara’s.
RELATED: Terence Crawford's payday vs. Canelo is shockingly lower for Netflix fight
Title fights bring out the stars, but Álvarez‘s wife may have shined the brightest.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Say what?!: Bill Belichick, gf Jordon Hudson age difference in spotlight for UNC season
Speaking of: Bill Belichick’s gf Jordon Hudson flexes UNC full-length coat blowing kiss
Plus won: Ciara turns heads in ‘lady in red’ fit with Russell Wilson’s QB1 status teetering
Real or not?: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGs takes
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit