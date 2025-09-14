Canelo’s wife Fernanda outshines Sofía Vergara before Terence Crawford fight
The celebrities came out for the super fight between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Álvarez’s wife Fernanda Gómez certainly stood out with her head-turning fit, even outshining actress Sofía Vergara in a side-by-side photo.
The 35-year-old Álvarez and 29-year-old Gómez have been married since 2021 and have two kids together. They arrived with their daughter Maria before the fight with all in matching fits.
Gómez would change into a stunning black dress before the fight. Meanwhile, her husband got a special visitor with Vergara meeting him.
The 53-year-old Vergara had her own stunning black dress on, and would pose with Álvarez and Gómez where Gómez stood out next to the star actress.
That’s certainly a look that will stand out in the crowd.
Álvarez and Gómez are both from Jalisco, Mexico, and are widely popular in their home country and Mexican-Americans. Vergara is from Columbia.
While all eyes will be on Canelo in the ring, no doubt Fernanda will turn some heads in the crowd.
