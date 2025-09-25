Canelo Alvarez’s wife flaunts championship belt gown Terence Crawford would envy
The big fight night for Canelo Alvarez is over. That doesn’t mean his wife Fernanda Gomez is going to stop rocking fire fits.
While her husband had a bad night in the mega super middleweight title fight vs. Terence Crawford earlier this month, Gomez was a star with her black dress. She even upstaged actress Sofia Vergara who came into Alvarez’s locker room before the fight to meet the Mexican superstar.
Gomez also made a splash with her entrance look matching daughter Maria before the fight.
RELATED: Canelo’s wife Fernanda shares new pics of her jaw-dropping dress at Crawford fight
Fernanda had an emotional hug with Alvarez after the fight, and then posted a powerful message about her husband a few days after his defeat.
RELATED: Terence Crawford reveals why he gave Canelo his belts back after fight
Now, she’s back with another dress stunner on a non-fight night with a giant belt buckle on it like it’s a championship belt of her own.
While Crawford gave her husband his belts back in a touching gesture after the fight, she has quite the one of her own.
The 29-year-old mom of two, including new baby girl Eva, also showed off a stunning black minidress in her video that has other fits in it.
It may not be at a fight night, but Canelo’s wife is clearly still winning with her latest looks.
Gomez has 1.7 million followers herself on IG and is one bad mama herself worthy of her own championship belt.
