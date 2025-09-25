The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Canelo Alvarez’s wife flaunts championship belt gown Terence Crawford would envy

Fernanda Gomez drops another dress stunner nearly two weeks after her husband lost his super middleweight title fight.

Matt Ryan

Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) Winner with wife Fernanda Gomez during the fight The King Coming Home for the Super Middleweight titles.
Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) Winner with wife Fernanda Gomez during the fight The King Coming Home for the Super Middleweight titles. / IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

The big fight night for Canelo Alvarez is over. That doesn’t mean his wife Fernanda Gomez is going to stop rocking fire fits.

While her husband had a bad night in the mega super middleweight title fight vs. Terence Crawford earlier this month, Gomez was a star with her black dress. She even upstaged actress Sofia Vergara who came into Alvarez’s locker room before the fight to meet the Mexican superstar.

Gomez also made a splash with her entrance look matching daughter Maria before the fight.

RELATED: Canelo’s wife Fernanda shares new pics of her jaw-dropping dress at Crawford fight

Fernanda had an emotional hug with Alvarez after the fight, and then posted a powerful message about her husband a few days after his defeat.

RELATED: Terence Crawford reveals why he gave Canelo his belts back after fight

Now, she’s back with another dress stunner on a non-fight night with a giant belt buckle on it like it’s a championship belt of her own.

Fernanda Gomez
Fernanda Gomez/Instagram

While Crawford gave her husband his belts back in a touching gesture after the fight, she has quite the one of her own.

The 29-year-old mom of two, including new baby girl Eva, also showed off a stunning black minidress in her video that has other fits in it.

Fernanda Gomez
Fernanda Gomez/Instagram

It may not be at a fight night, but Canelo’s wife is clearly still winning with her latest looks.

Gomez has 1.7 million followers herself on IG and is one bad mama herself worthy of her own championship belt.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Captain America’s gal: Bryson DeChambeau girlfriend mystery continues at Ryder Cup

Run-a-way: Vanessa Bryant’s daughter Natalia matches Ciara’s stunning look modeling

What a view!: Livvy Dunne flexes new baller NYC apartment in casual tank-top selfie

Swiftie 2.0: Justin Herbert drops clue Madison Beer is girlfriend before Chargers game

SEC romance: LSU star confirms dating Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry in awkward timing

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion