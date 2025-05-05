LeBron James has intense reaction to wife Savannah's Met Gala 2025 spectacular gown
LeBron James couldn’t make the 2025 Met Gala for a reason that raised some eyebrows. No worries because King James’ queen Savannah James represented the family with a slam-dunk fit.
The 38-year-old wife of the Los Angeles Lakers superstar already rocked a bold pre-Gala fit that had her husband drooling in the comments.
Now, he’s no doubt sorry he wasn’t in New York City to be by her side for the annual event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” and Savannah certainly embodied it wearing a custom Hanifa gown that turned heads.
LeBron did post on IG swooning over it with lots of 😍 and 🤎.
LeBron and Savannah met while he was in high school in Ohio and married in 2013. They have three kids: Bronny, 20, Bryce, 17, and Zhuri, 10.
Savannah can’t cheer on LeBron and son Bronny now that the Lakers’ season ended in the first round of the NBA playoffs, but he can certainly cheer her on in this fit while he recovers from a Grade 2 MCL sprain at home.
The king couldn’t make it, but the queen definitely ruled on this day.
