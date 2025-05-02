The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Ciara’s insane red-racer fit at F1 Miami GP leaves hubby Russell Wilson in the dust

The singer and the New York Giants quarterback co-hosted the Sports Illustrated Race Weekend Miami party in stunning fashion.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fantatics Super Bowl Party.
Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Fantatics Super Bowl Party. / IMAGO / imageSPACE

Ciara has a habit of upstaging her man Russell Wilson. She did it again in epic fashion at the Sports Illustrated Race Weekend Miami party for Formula 1.

The 39-year-old singer crushed her 36-year-old New York Giants quarterback at a Super Bowl event in a black miniskirt and boots while out with him, and upstaged him for his first official team photo in New York, and recently for her daughter Sienna’s 8th birthday in her full Wicked costume.

RELATED: Russell Wilson, Ciara share adorable family Easter photos in matching fits with kids

Ciara and Russell Wilson
Ciara always looks fabulous when she steps out. / Ciara/Instagram

It’s all good, though, Wilson loves to swoon over his wife’s fits and making jokes about having a fifth baby with her.

After Russ stepped out to a New York Knicks playoff game while wearing a $4k jacket, he and Ciara headed to Miami for the F1 event this weekend and the big SI party where Ciara left her man Wilson in the dust with her red-racer fit. Make sure to scroll through to see more.

RELATED: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara crushes high school cheerleader in throwback photos

Ciara looks ready to race herself. If she can do that insane chair pose that’s gone viral that she even busted out at her daughter’s birthday, she certainly can do almost anything.

This isn’t the first time Ciara has rocked a racer-like look either, but definitely looks to be her best — especially next to Wilson. You be the judge.

Ciara
Ciara/Instagram

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

