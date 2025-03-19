Cowboys QB Dak Prescott blocks ‘all the haters’ with sweet baby MJ photos
When he’s got family by his side, Dak Prescott can tune out everything — even the haters.
On Wednesday, March 19, Dak took to his Instagram Story to share an adorable selfie featuring him and his one-year-old daughter, MJ. In the photo, both he and MJ are wearing sunglasses, as they are “blocking out the haters this morning.”
Dak’s fit is simple: a black T-shirt with matching shorts and a baseball cap — typical dad fit. Meanwhile, Baby MJ is keeping it stylish and colorful with a turquoise Barbie pajama set with pink trees on them.
The baby seems to love pink, as earlier this month, the family went on vacation to Baha Mar, where they paid a visit to tourist attraction Flamingo Cay. They shared photos dressed in pink, and Dak’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos showed off her baby bump.
Dak and Sarah Jane are expecting their second child in May. On Monday, Sarah Jane visited her local golf course, where she showed off her baby bump in a Cowboys blue dress.
With so many good things on the way for their family, Dak, Sarah Jane, and MJ can’t even think about haters — or anything or anyone else trying to get in their way.