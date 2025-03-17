Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's fiancée slays golf fit 32-weeks pregnant still playing
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos’ family is quickly growing, and the superstar fiancée is showing off in style. Today, Sarah stepped out for some golf, dressed to the nines in some fabulous gear.
Ramos appeared at a golf course looking stylish in a Jordan golf cap by Nike. As for her dress, she showed her Dallas Cowboys quarterback some love in a blue Malbon golf dress, which, according to text overlaying the post, is all she wears on the course these days. Ramos also shared an update on the baby. “32 weeks & still swinging,” she wrote.
This photo comes a week after Prescott, Ramos, and their daughter MJ spent a weekend at Flamingo Cay in Baha Mar. The family looked adorable in photos, as they were all dressed in pink. Back in February, the family celebrated MJ’s first birthday. The past year was exciting for MJ — even if it wasn’t the best for the Dallas Cowboys — as she got to experience a taste of luxury through lavish vacations and fun days out shopping. Soon, she will have a younger sibling to share all of these experiences with.
Prescott and Ramos’ second daughter is expected to arrive this May. And her other family members fashion tastes, we imagine she’ll have a well-stocked closet upon her arrival.