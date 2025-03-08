The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sarah Jane Ramos shows off baby bump in matching pink with fiancé Dak Prescott

The couple is enjoying a cute little family vacation in Baha Mar.

Alex Gonzalez

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Prescotts are enjoying a day out in the sun, and they’re looking vibrant in some thoughtfully coordinated fits.

Dak Prescott
Nov 10, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks on to the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos are enjoying some time away from Texas out in Baha Mar, out in the Bahamas. One of the biggest attractions of this area — other than the gorgeous ocean and resorts — is the city’s Flamingo Cay, where visitors can visit dozens of flamingos, and participate in activities like flamingo yoga.

Though Prescott and Ramos didn’t share what activities they’ve been up to, they were looking very happy in their pink tourist outfits, which Ramos shared to her Instagram Story. Prescott kept it simple with white T-shirt and pink shorts, but in true dad fashion, he had a pair of blue sandals on his feet. Meanwhile, Ramos pretty much wore Prescott’s fit in reverse — a white pair of shorts and a pink tank top, which showed off her baby bump nicely. Looking adorable as ever was baby MJ, — who celebrated her first birthday last month — dressed in a pink onesie. 

Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram
Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram

With Prescott and Ramos’ second child expected to arrive in May, the growing family has a busy few months ahead. But with flamingos, cute clothes, and a new sibling on the way, baby MJ is living her most joyous life.

Dak Prescott
Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

