Dak Prescott's vacation with pregnant fiancée ruined by Eagles chant

The Dallas Cowboys franchise QB just wanted to enjoy a babymoon with his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos in the Bahamas. Then a bachelorette party had to ruin it.

In this story:

It's bad enough when one of your biggest rivals wins the Super Bowl while your season ends in misery and disappointment.

On the professional side, that's exactly what happened to Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, as the Philadelphia Eagles crushed the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

It's been much better for the highly-scrutinized $60 million per year QB on the personal side, as he and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos are expecting their second baby girl after getting engaged last year.

Before the big day, Ramos and Prescott are enjoying a babymoon in the Bahamas. Well, the couple was enjoying their vacation until a bachelorette party had to ruin it by shouting an E-A-G-L-E-S chant as the couple strolled by at their resort.

Prescott looks up, hears them, and simply walks away with zero acknowledgement.

It must have been nails on a chalkboard for the Dallas QB with the insane amount of pressure on his shoulders this upcoming season, given his four-year, $240 million extension, with $231 million guaranteed.

Not to mention the Cowboys are in the NFC East with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, and the upstart Washington Commanders with Jayden Daniels, who made a miracle run to the NFC Championship game in his rookie season.

All he wanted to do was relax before the added pressures of his personal life with another baby.

Philly fans had to crush that too.

