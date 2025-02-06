Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane is adorable pajama twins with baby girl MJ
Though the weather in Texas is rather unpredictable, Sarah Jane Ramos is prepared for any occasion in style. And her daughter, Margaret Jane, is taking after her mom, looking adorable by replicating her fashions.
Today, Ramos, — who shares baby MJ with her fiancé Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — posted a mirror selfie dressed head-to-toe in a two-piece pajama set. The pajamas are made with pink fabric and contain prints of lipstick marks. In Ramos’ arms was baby MJ, who was wearing a onesie with the same pattern.
The pajamas, both the adult set and the onesie, come as part of Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS fashion line, which recently began selling a collection of clothing for kids. The adult set runs for $80 on the official SKIMS website, with the onesie going for $28.
The Prescott-Ramos family has many big milestones coming up. Back in October, the couple got engaged — and they celebrated their engagement with a big party earlier this month. Baby MJ is also about to celebrate first birthday, which is at the end of the month.
Not to mention, Ramos and Prescott have another baby on the way. We’re sure MJ is looking forward to becoming a big sister upon baby No. 2’s arrival this coming May.
