Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos robbed of nearly $50k in luxury goods
A string of high-profile burglaries has hit the Dallas area. Over the weekend, Sarah Jane Ramos, the fiancée of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, had nearly $50,000 worth of luxury goods stolen from her vehicle.
The incident took place one day before Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had his home robbed.
Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin was also recently burglarized.
Ramos' stolen items included "designer handbags and wallets, as well as computer software and cash," according to the Dallas Morning News.
A report from the Dallas Police Department states Ramos "forgot to lock her [vehicle] door" after rushing into a pilates class in the rain.
Along with the Dallas-area burglaries, several NFL players have had their homes broken into throughout the season, including Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, who had his home burglarized within hours of Kelce's while they were playing the New Orleans Saints, and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was playing the Dallas Cowboys when his home was robbed.
The FBI has been looking into the string of robberies, with the belief that "South American Theft Groups" could be behind them.
It's been quite the year for the Cowboys signal-caller. Along with his massive contract and engagement ring, he and Sarah Jane welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MJ, on February 29.
The couple then got matching tattoos to honor their daughter.
This is an unfortunate setback, but hopefully some of the items can be recovered.
