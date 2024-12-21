The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sarah Jane Ramos amazes pregnant in all-black stunner with fiancé Dak Prescott

The couple is enjoying a lovely December night out, and looking extra fly as they step out.

Alex Gonzalez

Nov 3, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos are having some holiday fun. 

Tonight, the engaged couple appears to be stepping out for a night out on the town. In a photo shared to Ramos’ Instagram Story, Ramos and Prescott pose for a mirror selfie ahead of a date night.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback keeps it lowkey with a white cap reading “Dallas” in upside-down green lettering and a matching green bill, and a black jacket. Ramos — who is expecting her second daughter with Prescott — keeps the noir vibe going with a black shirt and matching leather pants, and a black coat from Shopbop. Her look is complete with stunning red nails.

Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram
It’s unclear where they’re going, but this date night was certainly earned. Earlier in the day, Ramos shared a video of herself in the gym doing weight exercises. 

Sarah Jane Ramos / Instagram
Prescott and Ramos are set to welcome their baby girl in May 2025, as they exclusively revealed to SI Swimsuit. Though they’ve remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy, the couple did reveal that they plan to give their second daughter the middle name, Rayne.


The Cowboys are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday, Dec. 22 at 8:20 pm ET. But as Prescott is out for the season, the couple will be supporting America’s team together and from afar.

Dak Prescott
