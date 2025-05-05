Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos show out in denim and Dior, baby bump pic at F1 Grand Prix Miami
The stars were out in full force at the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami this past weekend. And superstar couple Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos brought a special guest with them.
In a photo shared to Ramos’ story on Monday, May 5, Ramos, — who is the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s fiancée — is seen rocking a simplewhite Christian Dior T-shirt containing black brand lettering. Her fit is complete with a pair of black leather pants, and her baby bump, as she and Prescott are expecting their second child together.
Meanwhile, Prescott couldn’t help but show off his Texas boy fashions. He was dressed head-to-toe in denim, smiling bright throughout the F1 festivities.
This photo comes just weeks before Ramos is expected to give birth to her and Prescott’s second baby. The two share one-year-old daughter Margaret Jane “MJ” Ramos, and are expected to welcome another baby girl later this month.
Big changes are underway for the Prescott-Ramos family, but we imagine MJ is excited to become a big sister. But as the family is growing, Prescott and Ramos are still enjoying themselves — showing up to star-studded events and making time for lavish date nights.
Needless to say, the kids are alright.
