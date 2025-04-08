Dak Prescott's fiancée dazzles at her baby shower in floral maternity dress
Dak Prescott might be feeling the heat on the field.
Off of it, it's like he just won a Super Bowl.
While the Dallas Cowboys franchise quarterback is returning from a season-ending hamstring injury hoping to justify his massive 4-year, $240 million extension ($231 million guaranteed), he and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos are excitedly awaiting the birth of their second daughter after getting engaged last year.
In a setting that is straight out of an upscale lifestyle magazine, Sarah Jane dazzled in a floral yellow maternity dress that perfectly matched the amazing flower arrangement in an Instagram carousel post the future Mrs. Prescott shared.
"Couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful baby shower celebrating our girl 🧡💛," Ramos wrote. After thanking her bestie Amanda, who did a fantastic job for sure, she continued, "I am so grateful for all the love and smiles she brought into one room 🥹☀️🙏💐"
Dak also joined the party with baby MJ, who was born February 2024, matching her mama in style with an adorable flowy aqua-colored toddler dress. Prescott was a little more casual in a baseball cap and fit that seemed like he might be heading off to a round of golf afterwards. And given their shared passion for hitting the links, that could have very well been the case.
Whatever, the case, it looked like friends and family had a wonderful time celebrating baby girl number two. And as should always be the case, the future mom-to-be easily won the day.