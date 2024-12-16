The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos wears cute pregnant pink fit crushing weights

The Dallas Cowboys WAG impresses with her strength after her big pregnancy announcement.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) plays air guitar during warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) plays air guitar during warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos just announced the exciting news that they are having another baby due May of 2025. Ramos isn’t letting the pregnancy slow her down in the gym at all.

The 30-year-old mom and newly engaged woman to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback just had her first child with Prescott when daughter MJ Rose was born on February 29 of this year. It’s amazing how great she looked so soon afterward, showing off her stunning body in a red Baywatch-like bathing suit.

She also posed for adorable photos while announcing the big news in a stunning fit. The couple revealed the sex is a girl, and while they are holding out on the first name to the public, they also revealed the middle name will be a tribute to Dak’s little-known name.

Ramos posted a video on Monday while at the gym doing some impressive hip thrust exercises with the barbell on her waist while wearing a cute pink workout outfit.

Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram
Sarah Jane Ramos
Sarah Jane Ramos/Instagram

The caption reads, ”225lbs almost half way through 🤰Go move your body!” Ramos, who is halfway through the pregnancy as said, confuses with the 225 pounds statement because when the trainer removes the barbell it does not look like that much weight. Maybe she meant 125 pounds?

Regardless of the amount of the weight, it’s still super impressive of Ramos with mama getting after it in the gym.

