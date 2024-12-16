Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos wears cute pregnant pink fit crushing weights
Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos just announced the exciting news that they are having another baby due May of 2025. Ramos isn’t letting the pregnancy slow her down in the gym at all.
The 30-year-old mom and newly engaged woman to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback just had her first child with Prescott when daughter MJ Rose was born on February 29 of this year. It’s amazing how great she looked so soon afterward, showing off her stunning body in a red Baywatch-like bathing suit.
She also posed for adorable photos while announcing the big news in a stunning fit. The couple revealed the sex is a girl, and while they are holding out on the first name to the public, they also revealed the middle name will be a tribute to Dak’s little-known name.
RELATED: Dak Prescott, Sarah Jane Ramos announce pregnancy news in adorable photos
Ramos posted a video on Monday while at the gym doing some impressive hip thrust exercises with the barbell on her waist while wearing a cute pink workout outfit.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s girl Sarah Jane Ramos wows in all-white boots, minidress with bestie
The caption reads, ”225lbs almost half way through 🤰Go move your body!” Ramos, who is halfway through the pregnancy as said, confuses with the 225 pounds statement because when the trainer removes the barbell it does not look like that much weight. Maybe she meant 125 pounds?
Regardless of the amount of the weight, it’s still super impressive of Ramos with mama getting after it in the gym.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets
Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé
Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick
Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday
Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit