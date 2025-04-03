The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shohei Ohtani wears T-shirt of himself after epic Dodgers walk-off home run

Given Ohtani is by far the biggest superstar in the MLB, it's fitting the Dodgers DH wore a shirt of himself traveling for a huge series against the Phillies.

Matthew Graham

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Should we just give the Dodgers another World Series ring right now?

Kidding of course, but the defending champs are picking up right where they left off, remaining undefeated at 8-0 after a dramatic come-from-behind victory with a Shohei Ohtani walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves, 6-5, keeping one of the other NL contenders surprisingly winless.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani has funny wardrobe malfunction pitching with such 'power'

Shohei Ohtani
Apr 2, 202: Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a walk off solo home run against the Atlanta Braves. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the National League teams trying to dethrone them is the almost as star-studded Philadelphia Phillies led by Bryce Harper, who Los Angeles plays on the road in a much-hyped early season weekend series.

Ohtani, the obvious king of LA (and yes sorry LeBron, it's not even close), not usually one to be considered cocky, hilariously hit the charter private plane with a picture of himself below his all-grey athleisure sweatsuit shared by the Dodgers' Instagram account.

RELATED: Shohei Ohtani gives dog Decoy his own Dodgers World Series 'ring'

Ohtani, Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers/Instagram

Of course we're mostly kidding, as the T-shirt in question isn't a huge mug of himself, but rather a graphic design T-shirt from his signature New Balance line. It looks like the 30-year-old Dodgers DH betrayed his brand for Nike with sweatsuit, which makes sense given that Nike now powers MLB uniforms after controversially trying to reinvent them.

But don't worry, the global Japanese icon stayed true to his brand in a classic pair that your dad would wear to a soccer game growing up.

Ohtani, Shohei Ohtani
New Balance

All eyes will be on Ohtani and the Dodgers, one of only two remaining teams to be undefeated along with their NL West rival San Diego Padres, who sit a half-game behind at 7-0.

Many folks go gaga for Ohtani bobbleheads. Maybe he'll rock with that one next.

Shohei Ohtani
Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion