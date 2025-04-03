Shohei Ohtani wears T-shirt of himself after epic Dodgers walk-off home run
Should we just give the Dodgers another World Series ring right now?
Kidding of course, but the defending champs are picking up right where they left off, remaining undefeated at 8-0 after a dramatic come-from-behind victory with a Shohei Ohtani walk-off home run against the Atlanta Braves, 6-5, keeping one of the other NL contenders surprisingly winless.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani has funny wardrobe malfunction pitching with such 'power'
One of the National League teams trying to dethrone them is the almost as star-studded Philadelphia Phillies led by Bryce Harper, who Los Angeles plays on the road in a much-hyped early season weekend series.
Ohtani, the obvious king of LA (and yes sorry LeBron, it's not even close), not usually one to be considered cocky, hilariously hit the charter private plane with a picture of himself below his all-grey athleisure sweatsuit shared by the Dodgers' Instagram account.
RELATED: Shohei Ohtani gives dog Decoy his own Dodgers World Series 'ring'
Of course we're mostly kidding, as the T-shirt in question isn't a huge mug of himself, but rather a graphic design T-shirt from his signature New Balance line. It looks like the 30-year-old Dodgers DH betrayed his brand for Nike with sweatsuit, which makes sense given that Nike now powers MLB uniforms after controversially trying to reinvent them.
But don't worry, the global Japanese icon stayed true to his brand in a classic pair that your dad would wear to a soccer game growing up.
All eyes will be on Ohtani and the Dodgers, one of only two remaining teams to be undefeated along with their NL West rival San Diego Padres, who sit a half-game behind at 7-0.
Many folks go gaga for Ohtani bobbleheads. Maybe he'll rock with that one next.