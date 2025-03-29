Shohei Ohtani gives dog Decoy his own Dodgers World Series 'ring'
Things were lit for ring night at Dodger Stadium on Friday. While regular season MVP Shohei Ohtani flexed the icy bling along with his teammates, his dog Decoy also had a special “ring” night as well.
The World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers were presented with some insane rings with crazy details after wining the franchise’s eighth title.
It’s Ohtani’s first ring in what he hopes is a run of many. He posed with World Series MVP Freddie Freeman, who now has two rings, and Mookie Betts with his three.
Through it all last season was Ohtani’s beloved Nederlandse Kooikerhondje named Decoy. Decoy even threw out a first pitch during a game, and upstaged Ohtani’s National League MVP announcement, and was at the parade with Ohtani’s wife Mamiko Tanaka. Speaking of Tanaka, Decoy was the star announcing her pregnancy. Not to mention, the dog was the secret weapon in luring new star pitcher Roki Sasaki to the team.
After all that, Decoy deserved a ring of his own. He did get a gift after manager Dave Roberts gave Decoy way too many balls as a joke during spring training, but on Friday Decoy got a doggie cupcake with a ring on top with the team logo. While it’s not as shiny, it no doubt tasted much better than the real thing.
Congrats to Ohtani, Decoy, and the Dodgers on their rings.