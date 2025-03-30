Shohei Ohtani has funny wardrobe malfunction pitching with such 'power'
What a weekend it has been for the defending World Series champs.
After getting their expectedly gaudy iced-out World Series rings with secret compartments, and a mystery-illness recovered Mookie Betts walk-off home run, the Los Angeles Dodgers had more good news as MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani was spotted throwing in the bullpen before Saturday's game.
While the reigning NL MVP, and three-time AL MVP, is still "a ways away" from pitching on the mound for the boys in blue, it still got MLB fans more than excited to see the 30 year old anywhere close to hurling fastballs. In fact, his velocity and arm action was no match for his sleeve compressor, which one of the many Ohtani fan accounts noticed.
"Damnnnnn his arm compressor can't handle the Shohei power," the post on X read, with video of the funny wardrobe malfunction of it completely falling off his arm.
"I wanted to prioritize the hitting aspect as we're getting into the season, to get a little breather mentally and physically on the pitching side of things," Ohtani said via an interpreter (hopefully one he can now trust) in Tokyo before the Dodgers' season opener.
It's nothing but good vibes for the Dodgers right now, undefeated in the early season at 5-0 after an amazing adventure to Ohtani's home country of Japan, where the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters legend hoste his team to the world's most epic sushi meal, including having a massive tuna cut fresh right in front of the entire squad.
It's also bliss for Ohtani in his home life, where his wife Mamiko Tanaka, a former Japanese professional basketball player, is expecting their first child, with the news of course being delivered with the help of his world famous dog, Decoy.
Ohtani and the Dodgers are the current kings of LA, and obviously a stupid arm compressor is not going to stop their sheer power.