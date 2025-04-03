Shohei Ohtani Had Powerful Line About Why He’s So Great Under Pressure
Shohei Ohtani once again wowed the sports world Wednesday night when he came to the plate in the ninth and crushed the first pitch he saw over the wall in left center to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a dramatic 6-5 come-from-behind victory at home over the Atlanta Braves.
With the game tied and one out in the bottom of the last inning, the scene at Dodger Stadium was goosebump-inducing as Ohtani walked to the plate. It was if the crowd knew something big was going to happen and the just a few seconds later, it did.
After his majestic home run, Ohtani was asked by MLB Network's Jon Morosi about what makes him so good in moments when the pressure is so great.
"It’s actually an honor to feel the pressure because that means there’s a lot of expectations and I just change that to more of a positive," Ohtani said.
That answer is at the end of this video:
Powerful stuff from the reigning NL MVP.
Ohtani now has three home runs on the season and the defending-champion Dodgers are off to an 8-0 start.