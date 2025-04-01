Dodgers star Mookie Betts' wife shows off toddler son in Gucci game-day fit
As MLB season is upon us, the players and their WAGs are showing off their mad style. And evidently, their sense of fashion runs in the family.
On Monday, March 31, ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Atlanta Braves, Brianna Betts showed off her next-level clothing collection. Brianna, who is the wife of Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts, took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie in a closet full of sneakers. There’s no telling whether this was Brianna’s collection or Mookie’s, or perhaps both of theirs, but with sneakers arranged in a pattern as far as the eye could see, we can’t deny that this is an impressive collection.
Equally as impressive was their son Kaj’s gameday fit. Though Kaj will only be turning two years old this coming April, the kid has some expensive taste already. Kaj wore a Gucci hoodie and a little necklace with a baseball bat and a ball. In a video shared to Brianna’s story, Kaj is dancing — which will hopefully bring the Dodgers some good luck.
For those who want a closer look at Brianna’s lush lifestyle, she recently launched “Mom Diaries,” her Instagram account in which she shares diaries and life hacks for moms.
Let’s hope one of these tidbits of information is advice on how to maintain such a nice sneaker collection.