Mookie Betts' wife Brianna stuns in Dior top, custom Dodgers track pants

Brianna Betts pulled up to Dodgers Stadium for Game 2 of the World Series proudly repping Mookie Betts with some custom track pants and a Dior top.

Sports are wildly unpredictable, and you never know how the action could play out. But, if anything in sports is close to certainty, it's Brianna Betts pulling up to a game in a stellar fit.

Brianna Betts aka Mrs. Can't Miss is the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

After hitting a home run with her fit in the opening game of the World Series, Brianna came back with more heat in Game 2 of the Fall Classic at Dodgers Stadium.

Brianna pulled up to the game in an eye-catching Dior top, some custom track pants, RAYE boots, and a Jacquemus bag.

Ladies and gentlemen, that is how it's done.

Betts on the butt is a bit of a bold move, but it works out here just fine.

