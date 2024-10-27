Mookie Betts' wife Brianna stuns in Dior top, custom Dodgers track pants
Sports are wildly unpredictable, and you never know how the action could play out. But, if anything in sports is close to certainty, it's Brianna Betts pulling up to a game in a stellar fit.
Brianna Betts aka Mrs. Can't Miss is the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.
After hitting a home run with her fit in the opening game of the World Series, Brianna came back with more heat in Game 2 of the Fall Classic at Dodgers Stadium.
MORE: Mookie Betts' wife Brianna in custom corset jersey for World Series Game 1
Brianna pulled up to the game in an eye-catching Dior top, some custom track pants, RAYE boots, and a Jacquemus bag.
MORE: Mookie Betts’ wife’s World Series-sized diamond ring is breathtaking
Ladies and gentlemen, that is how it's done.
Betts on the butt is a bit of a bold move, but it works out here just fine.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension