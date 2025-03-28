The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman rocks gray fit with her kids in blue traditional gear

The Freeman family has quite a few things to celebrate this week.

Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; National League first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) of the Los Angeles Dodgers with wife Chelsea during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live.
Jul 19, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; National League first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) of the Los Angeles Dodgers with wife Chelsea during the Red Carpet Show at L.A. Live. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
MLB season is upon us, and the families of our beloved players are showing up in style. Thursday, March 27 marked opening day for several MLB teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chelsea Freeman and her kids went all out in style.

Mar 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (5) during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During the opening game, — in which the Dodgers played the Detroit Tigers — Chelsea supported her husband, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, with their children by her side. The three boys, — Freddie Jr., 8, Brandon and Max, both 4 — were dressed head to toe in Dodgers blue. Each of them were wearing a blue Dodgers sweater with matching pants. Freddie Jr. accesorised with a Murakami baseball cap.

Chelsea was looking stylish with a grey Dodgers baseball jacket, a white miniskirt, and white sneakers. 

This big game day came after the Freemans celebrated another victory within the family. 

Last year, Chelsea and Freddie shared that Max had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness, numbness, or paralysis. The family visited the doctor nearly a year after the diagnosis and learned some great news.

Chelsea Freeman / Instagram
Chelsea Freeman / Instagram

“[Max] is 80% recovered after today's assessment,” Chelsea wrote in an Instagram Story. “He had reflexes in both his knees and feet for the first time. He is finally above his pre-GBS weight. He is still working hard in [physical therapy] to build strength back in his legs & his feet (dorsifleron) to improve. I cannot express how thankful I am for these improvements. Life has slowly started to feel more normal. I realize how precious health is now. It is everything.”

Between this and a 5-4 victory against the Tigers, the Freemans certainly must be in good spirits!

Mar 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (5) before the game against the Detroit Tigers at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
