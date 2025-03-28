Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman rocks gray fit with her kids in blue traditional gear
MLB season is upon us, and the families of our beloved players are showing up in style. Thursday, March 27 marked opening day for several MLB teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chelsea Freeman and her kids went all out in style.
During the opening game, — in which the Dodgers played the Detroit Tigers — Chelsea supported her husband, Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, with their children by her side. The three boys, — Freddie Jr., 8, Brandon and Max, both 4 — were dressed head to toe in Dodgers blue. Each of them were wearing a blue Dodgers sweater with matching pants. Freddie Jr. accesorised with a Murakami baseball cap.
Chelsea was looking stylish with a grey Dodgers baseball jacket, a white miniskirt, and white sneakers.
This big game day came after the Freemans celebrated another victory within the family.
Last year, Chelsea and Freddie shared that Max had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves, causing weakness, numbness, or paralysis. The family visited the doctor nearly a year after the diagnosis and learned some great news.
“[Max] is 80% recovered after today's assessment,” Chelsea wrote in an Instagram Story. “He had reflexes in both his knees and feet for the first time. He is finally above his pre-GBS weight. He is still working hard in [physical therapy] to build strength back in his legs & his feet (dorsifleron) to improve. I cannot express how thankful I am for these improvements. Life has slowly started to feel more normal. I realize how precious health is now. It is everything.”
Between this and a 5-4 victory against the Tigers, the Freemans certainly must be in good spirits!