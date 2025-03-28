The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Mookie Betts’ wife matches kids’ Dodgers fits in his mystery illness return

Brianna Betts and her kids made sure dad was well represented for the World Series champions’ home opener.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) kisses wife Brianna Betts before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacksat Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) kisses wife Brianna Betts before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacksat Dodger Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mookie Betts was back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after a mystery stomach illness, and had his family representing in adorable fashion at Dodger Stadium.

The 32-year-old All-Star missed the team’s first two games in the Tokyo Series after coming down sick with a virus that baffled doctors. Betts traveled with the team to Japan and had an epic sushi meal put on by teammate Shohei Ohtani, but then didn’t fell right and ended up losing 20 pounds.

Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani
Mookie Betts was back with Shohei Ohtani for the home opener. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After an encouraging update from wife Brianna Betts, Mookie was back for the Dodgers and went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk to help the team start 3-0 after a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.

In the stands were his wife and two kids, Kynlee, 6, and Kaj, 1, and they were all dressed up to root for dad in their Dodgers fits.

The Betts family
The Betts family / Brianna Betts/Instagram

Kaj rocked the “Daddy” jersey from the stands with a great view.

Kaj Betts
Kaj Betts / Brianna Betts/Instagram

The World Series champs were thrilled to get Betts back after the illness was getting very scary.

“I think it was getting to be pretty concerning because there really isn’t something to compare what he was going through,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We were trying to remain positive, but it was really disconcerting.”

Also thrilled were Brianna, Kynlee, and Kaj in their Dodgers gear.

The Betts family
Brianna Betts/Instagram
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

