Mookie Betts’ wife matches kids’ Dodgers fits in his mystery illness return
Mookie Betts was back in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup after a mystery stomach illness, and had his family representing in adorable fashion at Dodger Stadium.
The 32-year-old All-Star missed the team’s first two games in the Tokyo Series after coming down sick with a virus that baffled doctors. Betts traveled with the team to Japan and had an epic sushi meal put on by teammate Shohei Ohtani, but then didn’t fell right and ended up losing 20 pounds.
After an encouraging update from wife Brianna Betts, Mookie was back for the Dodgers and went 1-for-3 with a run and a walk to help the team start 3-0 after a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers.
In the stands were his wife and two kids, Kynlee, 6, and Kaj, 1, and they were all dressed up to root for dad in their Dodgers fits.
Kaj rocked the “Daddy” jersey from the stands with a great view.
The World Series champs were thrilled to get Betts back after the illness was getting very scary.
“I think it was getting to be pretty concerning because there really isn’t something to compare what he was going through,” manager Dave Roberts said. “We were trying to remain positive, but it was really disconcerting.”
Also thrilled were Brianna, Kynlee, and Kaj in their Dodgers gear.