Chelsea Freeman shares heartfelt message to Freddie Freeman on 10th anniversary

Even after being married for a decade, the couple still manages to find ways to surprise each other.

Alex Gonzalez

Freddie Freeman poses on the red carpet before the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.
Freddie Freeman poses on the red carpet before the 58th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Freddie Freeman may have celebrated a World Series win with the Los Angeles Dodgers last month — but today, he celebrates a bigger milestone with his wife, Chelsea

RELATED: Dodgers' Freddie Freeman gets choked up thanking fans for support during son’s illness

Today, Chelsea took to her Instagram page to share a carousel of photos from her and Freddie’s wedding day, which was 10 years ago today. In her Instagram Story, Chelsea shared a heartfelt message to her husband.

“Wow. 10 years went fast...but it also feels like a million years,” Chelsea wrote in the story, which was soundtracked to “All of Me” by John Legend. “I never could have imagined everything that we would go through together. Good and bad. Couldn't imagine doing it with anyone other than you...Happy 10 years my love.”

Chelsea Freeman / Instagram
Chelsea Freeman shared a heartfelt message to her husband Freddie Freeman on her Instagram Story celebrating 10 years of marriage on Nov. 22, 2024. / Chelsea Freeman / Instagram

In the photos, Chelsea looks gorgeous in a white, lacy dress while Freddie looks dapper in a fresh suit. The couple walks on the beach, poses in greenery, and embraces each other throughout.

Though the couple has been married for a decade now, the two still manage to surprise each other. In an October interview with “Good Morning America” conducted during the 2024 MLB World Series, Chelsea was in awe over Freddie’s abilities to play while injured.

"The craziest thing is that he's hurt right now, so he's playing with a sprained ankle, and he had a fractured finger and all these other things. So our standards were very low," Chelsea said. "The fact that he's played as incredibly well as he is is just like an absolute miracle. It's really hard to even have words for the things that he's doing."

RELATED: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares heartwarming moment after World Series heroics

Though articulating words for Freddie’s talent on the field may be a challenge, one thing Chelsea can vocalize is how much she loves her man.

Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman 2024
Nov 1, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (center) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman and son on the bus during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

