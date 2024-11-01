The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chelsea Freeman 'parade glam' outshines Freddie, Dodgers celebration

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea Freeman was all dolled up for the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series championship parade and showed off her 'parade glam' on IG.

Josh Sanchez

Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (center) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman and son on the bus during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade.
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (center) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman and son on the bus during the Dodgers 2024 World Series Championship parade. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea Freeman have had an incredible few weeks thanks to the Los Angeles Dodgers' dominant run and performance against the New York Yankees in the World Series.

It all started with Freddie Freeman's Game 1 heroics and the team never looked back.

Chelsea was in the stands rooting on Freddie and the Dodgers every step of the way, rocking impressive fits to every game and showing her love and support for her husband down to her fingertips.

On Friday, the team celebrated their World Series victory on the streets of LA and you know Chelsea was not going to miss the championship parade.

She posted up next to Freddie on the Dodgers float and looked her best in a custom Dodgers top.

Chelsea also shared her "Parade Glam" on social media after having her hair and makeup done for the celebration. Her makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Lyndsay Zavitz.

Chelsea Freeman, MLB WAGs, Los Angeles Dodgers World Series parade, Freddie Freema
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram
Chelsea Freeman, MLB WAGs, Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers World Series parade
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Chelsea Freeman, MLB WAGs, Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers World Series parade
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

This isn't Freddie and Chelsea's first World Series rodeo.

In the last year of Freeman's contract with the Atlanta Braves, Freeman helped lead the team to a World Series win. After issues during contract negotiations, Freeman said goodbye to Atlanta and returned to his home in Southern California to play for the Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million deal.

It's a move that worked out well for Freddie and the Dodgers.

Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Braves.

Chelsea Freeman, MLB WAGs, Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers World Series parade
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.

The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.

She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles. Expect to see some Dodgers championship gear coming soon

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

