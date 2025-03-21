The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Chelsea Freeman rocks custom Dodgers Japan jersey with heartfelt note about trip

The wife of Los Angeles World Series MVP Freddie Freeman stands out for the Tokyo Series in Japan.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (right) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman during the 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman (right) celebrates with his wife Chelsea Freeman during the 2024 World Series Championship parade in downtown Los Angeles. / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

World Series MVP Freddie Freeman was not in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs due to an injury, but his wife certainly represented in a sweet custom LA Freeman Japan jersey on the trip.

It was an amazing trip for the defending champions as they not only started 2-0, but the Japanese baseball connections on the team in Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto all had major contributions. It was also an epic time for the team and family members. Ohtani even took them out for a next-level sushi meal, and his wife Mamiko Tanaka sent him a rare custom Japanese gift.

Freddie Freeman with sons Brandon Freeman, Maximus Freeman, Charlie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman before a game.
Freddie Freeman with sons Brandon Freeman, Maximus Freeman, Charlie Freeman and wife Chelsea Freeman before a game last season. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Mamiko also gave the other WAGs like Chelsea a sweet Hello Kitty gift package before they headed out. Chelsea, now back home in LA, finally got time to go through photos and post her Opening Day fit, showing off a limited-edition Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection Freddie Freeman jersey she wore with the matching Louis Vuitton purse.

She also posted on Instagram Stories the fit with the following message on it: “Finally home but I had the besttttt time in Japan this past week!!! 😍🇯🇵 I have thousands of pics to go through. I loved Tokyo so much!”

Chelsea Freeman
Chelsea Freeman/Instagram

The jersey collection is so popular that even Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady got a Shohei Ohtani one.

But Freeman definitely showed up and showed out in her No. 5 one from the Tokyo Series. The season is already starting off well for the viral WAG — now hopefully her husband can get back soon from his rib contusion.

Chelsea Freeman/Instagram
