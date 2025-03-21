Chelsea Freeman rocks custom Dodgers Japan jersey with heartfelt note about trip
World Series MVP Freddie Freeman was not in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs due to an injury, but his wife certainly represented in a sweet custom LA Freeman Japan jersey on the trip.
It was an amazing trip for the defending champions as they not only started 2-0, but the Japanese baseball connections on the team in Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto all had major contributions. It was also an epic time for the team and family members. Ohtani even took them out for a next-level sushi meal, and his wife Mamiko Tanaka sent him a rare custom Japanese gift.
Mamiko also gave the other WAGs like Chelsea a sweet Hello Kitty gift package before they headed out. Chelsea, now back home in LA, finally got time to go through photos and post her Opening Day fit, showing off a limited-edition Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collection Freddie Freeman jersey she wore with the matching Louis Vuitton purse.
She also posted on Instagram Stories the fit with the following message on it: “Finally home but I had the besttttt time in Japan this past week!!! 😍🇯🇵 I have thousands of pics to go through. I loved Tokyo so much!”
The jersey collection is so popular that even Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady got a Shohei Ohtani one.
But Freeman definitely showed up and showed out in her No. 5 one from the Tokyo Series. The season is already starting off well for the viral WAG — now hopefully her husband can get back soon from his rib contusion.