Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea stuns in 'girls night out' fit before Dodgers season
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for their World Series defense, and the team will be returning to the field for the first time since clinching the Fall Classic when they face the Chicago Cubs at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Arizona for the start of MLB Spring Training.
Before the stress of a new season, Freddie's wife, Chelsea Freeman, got to enjoy a "girls night out" at Princess Polly Boutique and made the most of it in a stunning all-white fit.
Chelsea was rocking an asymmetrical top with a long and flowy white maxi skirt. She completed the look with a gold necklace from Princess Polly and brown Jimmy Choo heels for good measure.
She shared the look on social media.
That's how you get in some last-minute fun before enduring on a long and grueling MLB campaign.
Chelsea and Freddie began dating in 2011 when Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves.
Before they were married in November 2014, Chelsea appeared on the reality series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta as she picked out her wedding gown.
The couple has three sons: Charlie, Brandon John, and Maximus Turner.
She is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, which sells stylish sports apparel for Atlanta and Los Angeles.
