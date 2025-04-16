ESPN's Erin Dolan rocks Phillies gear at bar as boyfriend Alec Bohm plays on TV
It's one thing to wear Philadelphia Phillies gear to a game to support your boyfriend in-person.
It's entirely next level when that fandom extends to a local sports bar.
Well diehard Philly fan and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm's girlfriend, ESPN's sports betting and NFL personality Erin Dolan, did exactly that in a photo captured by a buddy as they hung out together to catch the Fightin' Phils in action in an eventual 6-4 win against the San Francisco Giants.
RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan's amazing Phillies coat for boyfriend Alec Bohm is perfection
Decked out in a vintage burgundy Phillies hat with the classic "P" logo, only the best kind to have, and a hoodie, she poses with a smile from ear-to-ear as Bohm is smiling at the same moment on the television behind the bar. Given the bad picture taking abilities of her friend Olivia, it's hard to tell if the hoodie is also Phils gear.
We kid. We kid.
RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan stuns in iced-out black Phillies fit for Bohm's spring game
It's a sweet moment that can only happen when your boyfriend is on television, and funny that it was captured in an adorably impromptu photo - quality of the image be damned.
Dolan, who now has an expanded role at ESPN as the in-game betting analyst for UFL games, is a rising star at the Worldwide Leader in Sports on top of her work on "ESPN BET Live" and segments on "Sunday NFL Countdown."
RELATED: ESPN's Erin Dolan slays Phillies vintage jersey fit attending boyfriend Alec Bohm's game
Unfortunately for Bohm, in a make-or-break season for the Phillies on a one-year, $7.7 million deal with trade rumors always lurking, the third baseman is off to a rough start, already at -1.1 WAR for the season and .174 OBP.
Dolan is always there to support Bohm no matter what, with fantastic Phillies fits a staple throughout the season so far - no matter where a Phillies game lurks.