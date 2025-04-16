The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Erin Dolan rocks Phillies gear at bar as boyfriend Alec Bohm plays on TV

The ESPN sports betting and NFL personality showed her Philadelphia Phillies and girlfriend loyalty at a sports bar with a buddy in a sweet photo.

In this story:

It's one thing to wear Philadelphia Phillies gear to a game to support your boyfriend in-person.

It's entirely next level when that fandom extends to a local sports bar.

Well diehard Philly fan and Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm's girlfriend, ESPN's sports betting and NFL personality Erin Dolan, did exactly that in a photo captured by a buddy as they hung out together to catch the Fightin' Phils in action in an eventual 6-4 win against the San Francisco Giants.

Decked out in a vintage burgundy Phillies hat with the classic "P" logo, only the best kind to have, and a hoodie, she poses with a smile from ear-to-ear as Bohm is smiling at the same moment on the television behind the bar. Given the bad picture taking abilities of her friend Olivia, it's hard to tell if the hoodie is also Phils gear.

We kid. We kid.

It's a sweet moment that can only happen when your boyfriend is on television, and funny that it was captured in an adorably impromptu photo - quality of the image be damned.

Dolan, who now has an expanded role at ESPN as the in-game betting analyst for UFL games, is a rising star at the Worldwide Leader in Sports on top of her work on "ESPN BET Live" and segments on "Sunday NFL Countdown."

Unfortunately for Bohm, in a make-or-break season for the Phillies on a one-year, $7.7 million deal with trade rumors always lurking, the third baseman is off to a rough start, already at -1.1 WAR for the season and .174 OBP.

Dolan is always there to support Bohm no matter what, with fantastic Phillies fits a staple throughout the season so far - no matter where a Phillies game lurks.

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

