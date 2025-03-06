ESPN's Erin Dolan slays Phillies fit attending boyfriend Alec Bohm's spring game
Forget the Eagles Super Bowl victory. Erin Dolan finally went Instagram official with Alec Bohm.
Kidding of course, but the ESPN sports betting analyst used the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory in New Orleans, where the couple attended together, as an epic reason to finally reveal the worst kept secret in Philadelphia Phillies circles.
RELATED: ESPN’s Molly Qerim pulls hair back, rocks glasses for sleek Ash Wednesday fit
Now that she can finally be a newly minted Phillies WAG, the 28-year-old Philly die-hard and Penn State Nittany Lions alum headed to Clearwater, Florida, to catch a spring training game.
Rocking the always stellar powder-blue alternate jersey with the classic "P," Dolan crushed her look with some washed-out jeans, of course representing Bohm's No. 28.
RELATED: Saquon Barkley's fiancée Anna Congdon reacts to massive new Eagles contract
Even the Phillies lost 5-4 to the Tampa Bay Rays, Dolan enjoyed some Cracker Jacks and got to play hooky from her ESPN duties.
Dolan showed off the same jersey days before in an Instagram carousel post, captioning it, "i miss summer."
Bohm is on a one-year, $7.7 million contract, and he has been the subject of trade rumors again heading into the regular season.
Hopefully Dolan won't have to choose between her love of Philly teams and her finally official boyfriend. At least they were able to witness an Eagles Super Bowl together.
