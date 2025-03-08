The Athlete Lifestyle logo

ESPN's Erin Dolan stuns in iced-out black Phillies fit for bf Alec Bohm's spring game

The ESPN sports betting expert continues her hot streak of spring training fits to support her Philadelphia Phillies third baseman boyfriend.

Matthew Graham

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
In this story:

Erin Dolan is on a bit of heater.

No, no, not with her sports bets as part of her on-air gig at ESPN, but rather with her fantastic Phillies fits supporting her boyfriend, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm, as she visits him at spring training in Clearwater, Florida.

Erin Dolan, Alec Bohm
Erin Dolan/Instagram

While her first look crushed it with the Phillies best jersey, the alternate baby blue one noted above, the bubbly Penn State Nittany Lions alum brought some more sophistication with her ensemble today with a stunning diamond necklace and ring in a simple black top, completing the look with a Phillies camouflage baseball cap.

Erin Dolan, Erin Kate Dolan
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Bohm is in a make-or-break year for Philadelphia on a one-year deal, winning arbitration for $7.7 million. Just like much of last season, the 28-year-old Nebraska native has been a part of consistent trade rumors.

While his professional life has been in flux, his personal life has been stable ever since Dolan, a die-hard Philly sports fan across the board, also 28, finally became Instagram official with Bohm in New Orleans watching the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LIX in dominating fashion.

Erin Dolan, Alec Bohm
Erin Dolan/Instagram
Erin Dolan, Alec Bohm
Erin Dolan/Instagram

Dolan slays her Philly sports team fits no matter the team, and it'll be fun to see how she mixes it up with her Phillies looks throughout the season.

Now let's just hope for their sake, and ours, Bohm remains on the Phillies.

