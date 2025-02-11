ESPN’s Erin Dolan shares boyfriend photos with Phillies star Alec Bohm for first time
Going Instagram official at the Super Bowl is the ultimate flex.
ESPN sports betting analyst and diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan Erin Dolan did just that by posting adorable photos in an IG carousel post with Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm to have, as she describe it, the "best weekend of my life."
The happy couple watched the Birds stunningly destroy the dynasty-aspiring Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX to make it the perfect date night. Hopefully Bohm, 28, was also taking notes to share with Bryce Harper and the star-studded Fightin' Phils to finally get a World Series of their own.
The couple was noticed around New Orleans together before the Super Bowl, so the ESPN personality confirmed the obvious. Yes, I do date Alec Bohm, everyone knows that,” Dolan said to the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Having someone who’s in the same industry [and being able] to support each other is great. Just because you deal with the same outside noise a lot of people don’t understand."
Dolan, also 28, was cozy with Bohm throughout the game, sporting a kelly green Eagles jacket. Bohm did his part to color coordinate with a matching Birds baseball hat.
As she posted on her X handle, "GOOD DAY TO HAVE A DAY!" Yes indeed, both personally and as a Philly fan. Now imagine if the Phillies won the World Series.
